Zimbabwe record first win at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Loreen Tshuma with her Player of the Match award.

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded their first win at the International Cricket Council Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier when they edged the United States of America by one wicket at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare today (Thursday).

The Lady Chevrons, who lost their opening match by eight runs to Thailand bowled out the US for 131 in 44.5 overs after winning the toss and chose to field first. Zimbabwe hobbled in their run chase before they eventually crossed the finish line in 33.3 overs to win the match with 99 balls to spare.

Player of the match, Loreen Tshuma picked up three wickets for 19 runs in 10 overs, Precious Marange had 2/22 while there was one wicket each for Loryn Phiri and Sharne Mayers as Zimbabwe bowled out their opponents for what appeared like a target they could easily reach.

Mayers, Zimbabwe’s highest run scorer with 32 and Modester Mupachiwa (22) gave Zimbabwe a good foundation when they put on an opening stand of 57. Zimbabwe however suffered a middle order collapse when skipper Mary-Anne Musonda, Chiedza Dururu and Tshuma departed for ducks.

Francisca Chipare’s unbeaten 16 off 15 balls saw Zimbabwe over the line as they secured two points.

Meanwhile, Tuskers beat Mountaineers by nine runs in a Pro50 Championship match played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

It was only the second win for Tuskers in six matches in the 50 over competition.

Sean Williams top scored for Tuskers with 56 and Milton Shumba was second best with 48 as the home team posted 206.

Opening batsman, Kevin Kasuza gave Mountaineers great hope of winning when he blasted 74 off 58 balls. The second highest score for Mountaineers was 43 by Donald Tiripano as they were bowled out in 43.5 overs.

Left arm spinner Williams had 5/34 in 9.5 overs, fast bowler Ernest Masuku took 3/36 while Charlton Tshuma and Ainsley Ndlovu had one wicket apiece.

At Masvingo Sports Club, Southern Rocks continued with their winning ways when they defeated Eagles by three wickets to maintain their top spot.

