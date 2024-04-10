Zimbabwe sign MoUs with Indonesia, Rwanda in the field of health

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Government of Indonesia and the Republic of Rwanda to promote, develop and increase cooperation in the field of health.

Cabinet on Tuesday approved the MoU between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Government of Indonesia on Cooperation in the Field of Health as presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi, the Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

It also considered and approved the MoU between the Republics of Zimbabwe and Rwanda on Health Issues as presented by Minister Ziyambi.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the MoU between Zimbabwe and Indonesia will cover areas of cooperation primarily that include reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health and immunization programme and forensic pathology and blood services.

“Furthermore, cooperation is also extended to health system resilience, including public health emergencies preparedness and response and the development of pharmaceutical and medical devices; health financing; human resources for health; health technology, including health information and biotechnology; and other areas mutually agreed by the Parties,” he said.

He said central to the cooperation is the sharing of information, experiences and best practices on health issues, building partnerships and exploring twinning programmes, as well as fighting against pandemics; rational drug use and exchange programmes for health professionals.

Dr Muswere said a Joint Technical Committee will be established to efficiently manage the affairs of the cooperation arrangement.

In terms of the MoU between Zimbabwe and Rwanda, the Minister said: “The areas of co-operation include decentralisation of health services to strengthen the district health system towards sustainability and resilience; implementation of public health programmes to combat pandemics and endemics such as Tuberculosis (TB), malaria, maternal and child health, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) as well as other pandemics and endemics; and logistics and supply chain management systems for medicines.”

He said the cooperation will be in the form of sharing expertise, open communication, and providing technical assistance as well as training of health specialists.