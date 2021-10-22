Zimbabwe slide down Fifa rankings

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have paid the price for their poor display in the just ended 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers as they are now ranked 118 on the Fifa rankings.

The women’s team, the Mighty Warriors, 3-1 victorious over Eswatini in a Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday are ranked 119 in the world.

A change in the coaching department, which saw Zimbabwean Norman Mapeza replace Croatian Zdravko Logarusic did not quickly transform to positive results as the Warriors were beaten 3-1 away by Ghana before they lost 1-0 to the Black Stars at the National Sports Stadium to remain rooted at the bottom of group G with just a point. Zimbabwe have suffered three defeats, with the only point they have picked up having come from a 0-0 draw at home against South Africa. Only one goal has been scored by the Warriors in the four matches, this being a penalty converted by captain Knowledge Musona in the loss to Ghana.

The latest Fifa rankings indicate that Zimbabwe have slid three places down as they were ranked 113 the last time the world football governing body released rankings last month. In Africa, they are ranked 29.

Zimbabwe, already out of contention for progressing to the next round in the World Cup qualifiers take on South Africa away on 11 November before they clash with Ethiopia at home three days later in their remaining matches.

