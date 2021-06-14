Zimbabwe to face Burkina Faso in their Rugby Africa Cup Pool D opening fixture

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will face off against Burkina Faso in their opening match in the Rugby Africa Cup pool D in Tunisia next month after the Stallions defeated Cameroon 17-13 in the round robin repechage final match played at the 4 August 1983 Stadium in Ouagadougou on Sunday.

The tournament was held in Burkina Faso so that a team that occupies the third spot in this year’s Rugby Africa Cup pool D, whose matches are scheduled for 9-17 July is found.

Zimbabwe open their campaign with a clash against Burkina Faso on 13 July before they meet Tunisia four days later. All the matches are taking place at the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet in Monastir.

This year’s Rugby Africa Cup is serving as a pathway for the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualification process. Winners in each of the four groups will progress to final tournament of the Rugby Africa Cup. The top four teams will meet in one venue for the final stage of the Rugby Africa Cup, which will include two semifinals, a play-off for third place and ultimately the final to decide who will be the African champions that secure the continent’s automatic ticket to France.

Losers in the final of the Rugby Africa Cup still stand a chance of going to France via the final qualifying tournament. – @Mdawini_29