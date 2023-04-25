Zimbabwe to participate in Malawi Tourism Expo

ZIMBABWE is set to participate in the 4th edition of the Takulandirani Malawi International Tourism Expo 2023 to be held from 26 to 27 April 2023 at the Bingu Wa Mutharika International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The tourism expo comes after two years in hibernation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe and Malawi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Tourism in 2015 and the two countries have since been enjoying cordial tourism-related working relations.

Zimbabwe’s attendance is also strategic as the tourism industry propagates its efforts to boost international tourism recovery as enunciated by the national tourism recovery and growth strategy. This year’s Takulandirani Expo is expected to draw participants and buyers from Europe, North America and Asia with a significant number of participants and buyers coming from within Africa, most especially Southern and East Africa.

The Zimbabwean delegation will be led by Ms Tariro Musonza, the chief director tourism and hospitality management in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

Ms Musonza will be accompanied by other senior Ministry officials and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

Private tourism operators who will form part of the delegation will include Traverse Travel, Africa Travel and Tours, Rukoko Safaris and Malachite Travel and Tours.

“We are excited to be travelling to Malawi to interface with international media and buyers with a particular interest on Africa and we are positive of the great impact that this interaction will have on Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.

“In 2022 Zimbabwe received an aggregate of 1 043 781 million arrivals and of those arrivals, Africa contributed 350 500. We believe that our marketing efforts at Takulandirani will result in a significant increase in Africa’s contribution to the aggregate tourism arrivals to Zimbabwe” said Ms Musonza.

The Takulandirani Expo is a great opportunity for Zimbabwe and the whole global travel and tourism trade to showcase tourism products and services, meet, network, negotiate, strike business deals, and establish business partnerships all under one roof.