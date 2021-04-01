Zimbabwe to receive one million doses of vaccines per month

Vusumuzi Dube , Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE will now be receiving one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines a month as Government steps up efforts of ensuring that the country reaches herd immunity.

In statement, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube revealed that the country this week received the 1 056 000 doses purchased from China.

He further revealed that the country got an offer from international courier services company, DHL international for concessionary tariffs for the shipment of vaccine consignments.

“I am pleased to announce that Government has this week received 1 056 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines purchased from China, which are being made available to Zimbabwe citizens free of charge at designated vaccination centres.

“Going forward, the country will be receiving about one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines per month from additional purchases aimed at reaching the herd immunity target,” said Prof Ncube.

The country mobilised US$100 million towards the purchase of the vaccine and also received a number of donations from China, India and Russia.

Todate the country has taken delivery of the China Sinopharm and Sinovax vaccine and India’s Covax vaccine.

“Government also acknowledges and appreciates the broad support so far received from the private sector and is committed to ensure that all these partnerships are deepened for the national good,” said the Finance Minister.