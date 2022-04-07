Zimbabwean beauty queen Mandemwa finishes fourth in Miss Environment International

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN model, Jemima Mandemwa finished fourth at the Miss Environment International that was recently held in Mumbai, India.

Mandemwa, a final year student at the National University of Science and Technology flew Zimbabwe’s flag at the international beauty pageant that seeks to bring awareness on environmental preservation.

Jemima Mandemwa with other top five contestants

The 21-year-old did tremendously well to finish fourth in a competition that was won by Kayra Wouters of Belgium.

“Congratulations to our Queen for making it to the top 5 for the Miss Environment International beauty pageant!! The first ambassador for Fauna and Flora,’’ read a post on Mandemwa’s Facebook page.

Zimbabwe were one of the 20 countries represented in this popular pageant.

Mandemwa won the right to represent the country after she won Miss Environment International Zimbabwe held in Bulawayo in December where she saw off competition from 13 other contestants.

It was the second time that Mandemwa got to fly the Zimbabwean flag at an international completion after she finished as the second princess at the Miss Super Globe held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 2019.

Mandemwa’s trip to India was funded by Nigel Shamu, the Miss Environment International Zimbabwe license holder. In December, Shamu told this publication that he was funding Mandemwa’s plane ticket, dresses and registration. [email protected]_29

 

 

 

 

