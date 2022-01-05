Zimbabwean cricketers sign for English clubs

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THREE Zimbabwean cricketers, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tinashe Chimbambo and Donald Tiripano have signed for English clubs for the 2022 season.

Ndlovu is heading off to Cannock Cricket Club for their 2022 Staffordshire Club Cricket Championship campaign, Tiripano has signed with Sandford Cricket Club who play in the Devon Cricket League while Chimbambo has secured a deal as player/coach for Compton and Chandlers Ford Cricket Club for their Hampshire Cricket League campaign.

While Ndlovu and Tiripano will be playing club cricket in England for the first time, Chimbambo has previous experience having played for Lansdown Cricket Club before.

The 26-year old Ndlovu, a left arm spinner has played seven international matches for Zimbabwe, two Tests, same number of One Day International matches and three Twenty20 Internationals.

At the age of 34, Tiripano, a pace bowling all-rounder has played 68 times for Zimbabwe international cricket, that is 15 Tests, 36 ODIs and 17 Twenty20 Internationals.

The 32-old Chimbambo, a wicketkeeper/batsman who plays for Mountaineers in first class cricket has never played international cricket for Zimbabwe at senior level. Chimbambo is a former Zimbabwe Under-19 who represented the country at the 2008 International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in Malaysia.