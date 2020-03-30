Breaking News
Zimbabweans stay home to contain spread of ...

Zimbabweans stay home to contain spread of ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Zimbabweans stay home to contain spread of coronavirus

30 Mar, 2020 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabweans stay home to contain spread of coronavirus

The Sunday News

Chronicle Reporters

Zimbabweans have largely observed Government’s call to stay at home and limit movement as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19

The usually busy and noisy Bulawayo-Harare Road section that passes through the Bulawayo CBD is conspicuous by its silence and lack of activity.

The usual sound of pirating Harare buses and touts sounding horns to lure customers is absent. It’s very quiet and only a handful of cars have moved on the road since 6AM.

Only a few people are queuing at major retail shops in the central business district to buy essentials goods.

Most shops selling nonessential goods are closed.has stopped operating.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting