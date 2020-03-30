Zimbabweans stay home to contain spread of coronavirus

Chronicle Reporters

Zimbabweans have largely observed Government’s call to stay at home and limit movement as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19

The usually busy and noisy Bulawayo-Harare Road section that passes through the Bulawayo CBD is conspicuous by its silence and lack of activity.

The usual sound of pirating Harare buses and touts sounding horns to lure customers is absent. It’s very quiet and only a handful of cars have moved on the road since 6AM.

Only a few people are queuing at major retail shops in the central business district to buy essentials goods.

Most shops selling nonessential goods are closed.has stopped operating.

