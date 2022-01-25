Zimparks probe death of 7 elephants

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

ZIMBABWE Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) are investigating the cause of deaths of seven elephants whose carcasses were recently found in Ngamo Forest area.

The wildlife authority has however ruled out cyanide poisoning and poaching following preliminary investigations.

Responding to enquiries of the discovery, Zimparks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the development arguing that investigations were underway to ascertain cause.

“Zimparks is investigating the death of seven elephants in Ngamo. Preliminary investigations have shown that they were not cyanide poisoned because no scavenger (hyenas or vultures) were affected. We are ruling out poaching, ivory was intact,” said Mr Farawo.

It is understood that the carcasses were discovered two weeks ago by rangers from Forestry Commission in Sipepa, Tsholotsho during a patrol.

More to follow…