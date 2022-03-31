Zimra Board Chairman and additional members appointed

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has appointed Mr Anthony Mandiwanza as the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) board chairman and additional members to the board with effect 30 March 2022.

In a statement on Thursday, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube said the appointments were made following consultation with President Mnangagwa.

“Following consultation with His Excellency the President, and pursuant to the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Act, (Chapter 23:11), I am pleased to announce appointments to the Board of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra),” said Professor Ncube.

The Minister said Mr Anthony Mandiwanza has been appointed as the board chairman, while additional board members appointed were Mr Bongani Khumalo, Mr Johnsai Tandi Dewah and Mr Paradza Paradza.

“The appointments are for an initial period of three years and are with effect from 30 March 2022. I wish to congratulate the new Board members, and wish them well on their assignment.”

Meanwhile, the revenue collector is in the process of implementing various projects that are part of its five-year strategy to transform service delivery, ease of doing business as well as plugging revenue leakages and modernising the agency.

The projects, that have been aligned to the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), began being implemented last year and will run until 2025 with funding from the $6,1 billion received from the Treasury.