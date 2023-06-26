Zodwa Dabengwa to be buried in Ntabazinduna

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE widow of the late national hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa, Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa (nee Khumalo) will be buried at the family homestead in Ntabazinduna on July 8.

Dr Dabengwa was also buried at the family’s homestead in Ntabazinduna.

Mrs Dabengwa died on June 15 in the United Kingdom where she had been resident for some time.

She succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

In a statement, the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation spokesperson Mr Brighton Ncube revealed that Mrs Dabengwa’s body of Mrs Dabengwa will be repatriated into the country on July 5.

“The Dabengwa Foundation would like to give the following update with regards to Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa’s funeral arrangements; July 1, memorial service to be held in London, July 4, the body is expected to arrive in Harare, July 8, memorial service to be held in Bulawayo followed by burial in Ntabazinduna,” said Mr Ncube.

He said in due course the foundation will provide an update on where the funeral service will be held in Bulawayo.

Cde Dabengwa died in 2019 at the age of (79) in Kenya en route to Zimbabwe from India where he had gone for medical treatment.

He was declared a national hero and was buried at his rural home in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North.