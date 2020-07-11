Zupco receives fuel, transport woes in Byo to ease

Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday News Correspondent

ZUPCO is expected to receive 40 000 litres of fuel in Bulawayo later on Saturday to ease transport woes that had seen the company buses grounded and commuters walking to work.

Since Friday buses and commuter omnibuses that operate under the Zupco franchise have been grounded due to shortage of diesel presenting transport challenges to travellers.

Zupco Southern Division operations manager Mr Tineyi Rwasoka said the company was expecting 40 000 litres later on Saturday from National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) of Zimbabwe.



“It’s true we have been experiencing some challenges but we are receiving 40 000 litres of fuel which is almost in Bulawayo and we have got two more trucks which are coming in by today.



“I should say the situation will be back to normal from around 1pm onwards. The fuel challenge is nationwide and even in Harare they parked the buses too,” said Mr Rwasoka.

He said the transport company now has close to 500 buses and kombis plying in the city.

“We have 250 kombis and 200 buses in Bulawayo operating every day and we are managing to cope with the commuters number and are planning on getting more buses in response to demand,” he said.