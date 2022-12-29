Bulawayo Passport office to open on Saturdays

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

THE Bulawayo Passport office is set to extend its operating hours and open on Saturdays in a bid to facilitate e-passports issuance amid a recent influx of people seeking the travel document in recent weeks.

In a statement, the Civil Registry Department said the new measures were meant to facilitate efficient e-passport services in response to the high demand for the service.

“The Civil Registry Department wishes to advise its valued clients and stakeholders that in addition to the Harare Passport Office, the Bulawayo Passport Office will now be operational from 7am to 7pm during weekdays and on Saturdays between 8am and 3pm.

“The new measure is meant to assist all persons applying for the e-passport with effect from Wednesday, 28 December 2022 until further notice,” reads the statement.

The department further urged citizens to take advantage of the extended operating hours to apply for the passports.