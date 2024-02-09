CCC nominates party list to fill Council PR

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has nominated five candidates to fill party list vacancies at the City of Bulawayo as well as Epworth Local Board.

Four of the candidates will fill in vacancies in Bulawayo while one will fill in the Epworth vacancy. This comes after the CCC recalled Cronje Sarah, Mhizha Tabeth, Sibanda Dorcas, Tshongwe Zibusiso and Anna Sande.

According to a notice by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s Chief Elections Officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana, the CCC has filed five nominees.

“The public is hereby notified, in terms of Section 39(6) of the Electoral Act [Chapter2:13], that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has nominated registered voters in Column 2 to fill the vacancies in the specified local authorities that occurred following the recall of persons in Colum 3 who were members of the said local authorities by virtue of section 277(4) of the Constitution. The nominated for the City of Bulawayo are Mercy Furanayi, Velile Mpofu, Irene Moyo and Siboniso Moyo while at Epworth Melody Manondo has been nominated,” said Mr Silaigwana.

He said any voter wishing to object to the nomination of each of the persons in Column 1 may lodge them in writing with the Chief Elections Officer, Mahachi Quantum Building, corner Kaguvi and Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare, or post them to P. Bag 7782 Causeway Harare, within a period of 14 days from the date of publication of this notice, setting forth the reasons for the objection.

