Charuka to intensify party membership drive

Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province (Greens District/City Centre) chairman and Affirmative Action Group (AAG) provincial chairperson, Cde Tendai Charuka on Saturday said he has recognised the need to intensify a membership drive and ensure the ruling party remains a “capable, ethical and developmental party”.

“There is a shared consensus that both Zanu-PF and the government must respond adequately, urgently and assertively to the challenges that people are facing on daily basis,” said Cde Charuka on the side-lines of a district meeting in the city.

“These challenges include the burden of unemployment, discrimination against the disabled, poverty, crime, gender-based violence, corruption, tribalism, and the rising cost of living,” he said.

“To intensify the renewal, the party needs to clearly define and articulate the character of Zanu-PF as a non-racial, non-tribal, non-sexist and democratic liberation movement that must continue to mobilise, organise and lead the society in pursuit of the national democratic revolution,” Cde Charuka said.

He said the renewal of Zanu-PF requires that the party remains rooted among the people. The businessman also said every member and every structure of Zanu-PF has to undertake the task of membership renewal.

