Covid-19 recovery rate at 81 percent

06 Oct, 2020 - 11:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Covid-19 recovery rate at 81 percent

The Sunday News

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter 

ZIMBABWE on Monday recorded 10 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total cases to 7898 cases since March but there were no deaths recorded as fatalities remain at 228.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the 10 cases were all local transmissions. A total of 929 PCR tests were done and the positivity rate as of yesterday was 1.1 percent.

“The National Recovery Rate rises to 81.3 percent and active cases go down to 1246 today (yesterday). As of 5 October 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 7898 cases, 6424 recoveries and 228 deaths,” the Ministry said.

Harare remains the leading province with 3255 cases while Bulawayo has 1460.

@NyembeziMu

