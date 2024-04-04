Govt calls for nominees for conferment of major honours, awards

The Sunday News

Uzile Mkwananzi, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has called for nominations of luminaries to be conferred with major awards and honours in the country.

Nominees are to be selected for the Honours and Awards, which include the; Order of The Great Zimbabwe, Royal Order of the Munhumutapa, The Order of the Star of Zimbabwe, The National Historical Legacy Award, Bravery Awards, and Commendation awards which also include the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Awards, Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo Commendation Award and the Jairos Jiri Humanitarian award among others.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya said the individuals that will be nominated for these awards should be luminaries who meet the eligibility criteria for the award under which they are nominated.

“We are hereby inviting nominations of people, in your sector, eligible for conferment with any of the Honours and Awards of Zimbabwe. Please note that each nomination should be accompanied by a justification, in the form of a brief detailed profile, on the achievements for which the individual is deemed deserving of this special recognition and national honour.

“You may present your nomination in the form of a citation, which will be used when the individual is awarded the special honour or in the form of a relevant document which celebrates and immortalises the achievement for posterity,” said Dr Rushwaya.

He said nominated individuals should be acclaimed undisputed leaders in the sector for which they are to be considered.

Closing date for the nominations is Tuesday, 30 April, 2024.

