Jane Ngwenya dies

LIBERATION stalwart and pioneering female freedom fighter, Cde Jane Ngwenya (86) has died.

Cde Ngwenya died at Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday night.

Confirming her death Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Tshinga Dube said in Cde Ngwenya they had lost a mother.

“Yes, our mother,  Cde Ngwenya has gone to rest. She passed on yesterday night at Mater Dei Hospital after being admitted for two days,” said Cde Dube.

During the war she was famous for her radio programme that was urging Zimbabweans to join the armed struggle.

