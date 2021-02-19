JUST IN: Covid-19 deaths, cases continue to go down

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded two Covid-19 deaths on Thursday as the deaths and cases continue on a downward trend.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, there were 120 new cases recorded in the country and the vaccination programme was launched by the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga on Thursday.

All 120 cases reported are local transmissions with Harare province having the highest number of 85 cases from a closed construction compound (a localised outbreak).

“As of 17 February 2020, at 1500 hours, there were 117 hospitalised cases, asymptomatic two, mild to moderate 83, severe 27 and five in intensive care units. The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 84 from 80. 3 978 test were done and the positivity was 3 percent,” reported the Ministry.

The Ministry also reported that 206 new recoveries were reported with the National Recovery rate at 89.5 percent and active cases going down to 2 302 on Thursday.

“As of 18 February 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 35 546 cases, 31 821 recoveries and 1 420 deaths,” added the Ministry.

VP Chiwenga became the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19 after getting the jab at Wilkins Hospital in Harare on Thursday.

The event marked the launch of the country’s vaccination programme after receiving a donation of 200 000 shots of the Sinopharm vaccine from The People’s Republic of China.

Against a background of safety pessimism from some quotas which have persisted even after World Health Organization (WHO) assurances, VP Chiwenga volunteered to become the first recipient of the vaccine to assure health care workers who are set to benefit from the first phase of the vaccination programme.