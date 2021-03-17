Living well with Kidney disease

When I started thinking about World Kidney Day this year – held on 11 March each year – I did not realize the extent to which the issue would resonate with me and my family, even more than before. Since my mother passed away due to renal failure 15 years ago, my family has been engaged with kidney disease awareness. However, we did not envision ourselves going through another family members’ diagnosis with Chronic Kidney Disease. Three weeks ago, we were told by the doctor that my father’s kidney function had deteriorated, that he had Stage 4 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and would shortly require dialysis treatment.

So, what is kidney disease?

Kidney disease affects the body’s ability to clean blood and filter waste products, excess water and other impurities from the blood. CKD is classified across five stages, with kidney damage progressing from stage 1 to stage 5. Classification for each stage relies on the Glomerular Filtration Rate (GfR), calculated from results of a blood creatinine test, age, body size and gender. The GfR is used to measure the level of kidney function – and as CKD progresses, the GFR number decreases.

Early stages might have few or no signs or symptoms. In stages 1 and 2 (GfR above 90, and between 60 and 89 respectively), the kidneys work well, but signs of kidney damage may be present. In Stage 3 (GfR between 30 and 59), there is moderate kidney damage and the kidneys are not working as well as they should. Some people at this stage do not have any symptoms, but others may have swelling in their hands and feet, back pain and changes in urination. Stage 4 CKD is diagnosed when someone has a GfR between 15 and 29 – the kidneys are severely damaged and many people will have swelling in their hands and feet, back pain and urinating more or less than normal. Other complications may include high blood pressure, anemia and bone disease.

When CKD progresses to stage 5, this is called end-stage kidney failure, with an estimated kidney function less than 15% of normal (GfR of 0 – 14). This near or complete failure of kidney function results in waste build-up in the blood and has serious symptoms, which include swelling in hands and feet, trouble breathing, trouble sleeping, nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, back pain, urinating more or less than normal, itching and muscle cramps. End stage kidney failure is treated through dialysis or kidney transplantation. Dialysis involves an artificial process that is used to clean and remove toxins from the blood.

What causes Chronic Kidney Disease?

While there are many potential causes for kidney disease – including genetics, infection, autoimmune and other conditions and high blood pressure – diabetes is the leading cause. The United States’ National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney reports that about one out of three adults with diabetes will have kidney disease. Zimbabwe is experiencing an accelerated increase in diabetes and hypertension – the ranking of the top 25 causes of Years of Life Lost or premature deaths by Healthdata.org, shows a worsening in diabetes and CKD in Zimbabwe since 1990. Hypertension and diabetes present critical risks for developing CKD and need to be managed well to prevent and avoid CKD progression.

World Kidney Day

World Kidney Day is a global campaign to raise awareness on the importance of the kidneys. It is commemorated across the globe through events designed to create awareness on preventative behaviours, risk factors and how to live with kidney disease. This year’s theme is ‘Living Well with Kidney Disease’ and the campaign is promoting the ‘8 Golden Rules’of living well with kidney disease and preventing kidney disease: Keep fit and be active, eat a healthy diet, ceck and control your blood sugar, check and control your blood pressure, take appropriate fluid intake, do not smoke, do not take over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications regularly

Get your kidney function checked if you have one or more of the following ‘high risk’ factors like diabetes, hypertension, obesity and family history of kidney disease. If you or someone you know experiences the signs and symptoms of CKD, or falls under the ‘high risk’ category, talk to your doctor about a kidney function check. Early diagnosis is important for effective treatment, management and prevention of CKD progression through lifestyle and diet modifications.

My message today – learn more about how to care for your kidneys, prevent and manage progression of CKD by following the ‘8 Golden Rules’ and tell someone about Chronic Kidney Disease today.

The information provided in this article does not constitute professional medical advice or basis for diagnosis or treatment. Please talk to a doctor or other professional healthcare provider for the necessary advisory and assistance.

About the author

Roselyn Kapungu is co-founder of the Priscilla Kapungu Kidney Foundation and is actively engaged in raising awareness on Chronic Kidney Disease and providing patient and caregiver support.

For more information visit http://pkkidneyfoundation.com/, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pkkfzimbabwe or Instagram @pkkfzimbabwe