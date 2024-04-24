Local organisation holds training to foster entrepreneurship and innovation

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

Eight2Five Entrepreneurship and Innovation team on Tuesday hosted a workshop at a local church aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and innovation among young entrepreneurs.

The workshop which drew about 300 people, delved into topics of financial literacy and customer discovery through the value proposition canvas.

Eight2Five is a collaborative effort with Old Mutual, the main sponsor, which focuses on empowering entreprenuers with vital skills to further develop their establishments.

Mr Pedzi Chimbwanda, who was the main facilitator expressed impressiveness about the workshop’s impact.

“Our focus was on empowering young entrepreneurs with the essential knowledge and skills to thrive in the business world,” he said.

Mr Chimbwanda highlighted the initiative’s expansion beyond the physical confines of the Eight2Five innovation hub in Harare.

“We are striving to establish a virtual hub to extend our reach to several towns, providing training in innovation and financial literacy to empower young people and guide them in building successful businesses,” he explained.

One of the notable successes of the Eight2Five innovation hub is the Value Creation Challenge, an annual program now in its fourth year.

“Our second-year winner, Msikazwe Ndlovu, founder and CEO of Noble Savage, hails from Bulawayo. His company specialises in recycling waste materials to create roof tiles and pavers, and his victory in the Value Creation Challenge speaks volumes about the potential for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.”

The inspiration behind the initiative is to support young entrepreneurs.

“We identified a gap and a hunger for knowledge and support among young entrepreneurs, and we, in partnership with Old Mutual, are committed to providing the necessary support, mentorship, and training to nurture their growth,” he affirmed.

Eight2Five innovation hub is promoting a successful entrepreneurial ecosystem both in Bulawayo and beyond.