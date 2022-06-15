Magwegwe man arrested for stealing car parts

Angel Nkomo, Sunday News Reporter

A MAN from Old Magwegwe, Bulawayo has been arrested for theft after he stole an engine block, pistons and camshaft valued at US$400.

On 9 June 2022 Bongani Moyo (52) who resides at 993/3 Magwegwe appeared before Western Commonage residential magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja charged with theft of car parts as defined in Section 113, (1)(a)(b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 09:23.

He was sentenced to five months’ imprisonment of which three months was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

A further two months was suspended on condition he performs 105 hours of community service.

Presenting the State case Ms Melisa Dube told the court that sometime during November 2021 at around 8pm Phithizela Mlilo from 1293 Old Magwegwe parked his Isuzu car with a registration number ACB 5176 and removed the engine, stripped it and locked all the parts inside the vehicle.

During the night Moyo proceeded to Mlilo’s parked car and used an unknown object to open the locked door. He then stole the engine block, pistons and camshaft then fled from the scene.

Mlilo discovered the crime and made a report to the police who then investigated the case leading to the arrest of the accused person.

The value of the stolen property is US$400 and nothing was recovered.