Man up for attempted murder after brick attack

21 Sep, 2022 - 14:09 0 Views
Man up for attempted murder after brick attack Inspector Abednico Ncube

The Sunday News

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

A 21-YEAR-OLD man from Umguza, Magobho compound in Matabeleland North is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly mistakenly hit a 44-year-old man with a half brick on the head.

Khulumani Nkomo (21) was reportedly involved in a scuffle with an unnamed individual when he picked up a half brick attempting to throw it at him but missed and instead, struck the 44-year-old victim, from Mandalay Farm, who sustained a cut on the left side of his head.

A report was made to the police leading to Nkomo’s arrest. The victim was ferried to the hospital and his condition is reportedly critical. Police in Bulawayo confirmed the incident.

“People should avoid resorting to violence as it leads to injuries and loss of life. Violence is not the answer,” said Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

