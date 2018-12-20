Nurse intake suspended

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Government has suspended recruitment of student nurses as from May 2019.

This was said in a statement addressed to all Provincial Medical Doctors, Chief Executive Officers, Medical Superintendants and Schools of Nursing by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Major General Dr Gerald Gwinji.

“Please be informed that the recruitment of student nurses from May 2019 and beyond has been suspended. You shall be informed of the next steps via a Circular in due course. Your cooperation in this matter is appreciated,” he said.