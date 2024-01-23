Potraz commemorates Data Privacy Week 2024

Judith Phiri in Hwange

THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) is carrying out roadshows to raise awareness on the rights of data subjects, obligations of controllers and it’s the role as the data protection authority in commemoration of the Data Privacy Week 2024.

The Data Privacy Week is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of data privacy and is running under the theme “Taking Control of Your Data”. It started on 22 January and will run until 28 January.

It seeks to shed light on how businesses collect, utilise and at times, exploit personal information.

The cause promotes the importance of respecting individuals’ privacy and emphasizes the need for businesses to be transparent about their handling of user data.

In an interview during a roadshow in Mpumalanga suburb in Hwange on Saturday, Potraz Data Protection Unit Cybersecurity officer Mr Zivo Chamba said large corporations were collecting and sharing the digital activity and personal data of millions of people, who remain unaware of this practice.

“Data Privacy Week empowers users by giving them control over their privacy educating them about their data privacy rights and how to exercise these rights. It provides valuable information on how to identify if personal information is being used without consent and offers guidance on the necessary steps to prevent data breaches,” he said.

“The commemorations also serve as a reminder for companies to stop the misuse of collected data and to take responsibility for how consumer data is collected and utilised.”

He said every activity conducted online leaves a digital footprint and without the user’s knowledge, all sorts of information are collected and shared, including online activity, frequently visited websites, and personal information like identification numbers.

Mr Chamba said Zimbabwe, like many other countries recently introduced data protection laws.

“As a result, all data controllers are now obligated to appoint a designated data protection officer. This officer will serve as the intermediary between the Data Protection Authority and the company they represent. The Data Privacy Week will provide a platform for privacy practitioners and data subjects to engage in meaningful discussions about important data privacy issues,” he said.

“It is also an opportunity for Potraz to set expectations as the Data Protection Authority and the roadmap for the implementation of the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07].

Zimbabwe is for the first time joining the international community to commemorate the Data Privacy Week.”

Engaging the community, he said the public had the right to consent to the processing of their data, the right to be informed that their data is being processed and for what use their data will be used for.

Mr Chamba said they also have the right to withdraw their consent to the processing of their data, the right to have their data corrected if the data held is incorrect or inaccurate, among others.

Ms Fostina Phiri from Mpumalanga suburb said the roadshow was informative and allowed them as the public to be aware of their rights.

“We have been made aware that we need to take note of every single activity we do online as it leaves a trace. Whether it is an individual’s online activity, frequently visited websites, or personal information such as identification numbers, may all be collected and shared without our knowledge as users,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Obadiah Mudenda said they were now aware that if they have a problem with any mobile network operators over their services, if they do not get assistance or if their issue is not resolved they can approach Potraz to handle the issues on their behalf.

At a roadshow in Cowdray Park Suburb, Bulawayo on Friday, Ms Sthembile Mlilo said as the public they have been empowered to protect their privacy, while ensuring they use strong passwords, avoid sharing passwords and enable two-factor authentication among other things.