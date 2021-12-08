President lands in Victoria Falls

President Mnangagwa arriving at the Victoria Falls International Airport he was met by by Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Hon Richard Moyo, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Hon Mangaliso Ndlovu and his Deputy Minister Barbra Rwodzi.

Rutendo Nyeve in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Victoria Falls where he is set to officially open three lodges as the Second Republic forges ahead with infrastructural development.

He is also set to officially open the 45th session of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO) Administrative Council and Council of Ministers tomorrow (Thursday).

The President touched down at the Victoria Falls International Airport at 10am today (Wednesday) and was welcomed by Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Richard Moyo, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality, Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu and his Deputy Cde Barbra Rwodzi.

Addressing party supporters who welcomed him at the airport, President Mnangagwa reiterated that peace and unity were the corner stone of development.

“We need peace and unity in order to build the country. The opposition has tried to destabilize the nation through demonstrations and the calling for sanctions so that we get divided, but this will never work, we must remain resolute,” he said.

The President further noted a number of major developments in the country, which he said had since lured more than US$200 million of investment to Victoria Falls.

“Today I’m coming to open three lodges. Last week I was here to open the first foreign currency stock exchange in the country. In the past two years Victoria Falls has had more than US$200 million of investment,” said President Mnangagwa.

Turning to challenges facing urban areas, the President said there was a need to vote for the ruling Zanu-PF in urban areas as that would help address challenges in the towns and cities.

“You have seen the journey we have gone. Urban councils have been dominated by the opposition and the service delivery is very poor. So I encourage you that even as we approach by-elections next year let’s vote for Zanu-PF so that we will have proper service delivery and development. Zanu-PF is for peace, development, harmony and unity,” said President Mnangagwa.