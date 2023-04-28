Reengagement bearing fruits: President

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the presence of the European Union and the UK Government for the grand trade showcase is proof that the re-engagement process by the Second Republic is bearing fruits and will see the country fast moving beyond achieving vision 2030 of being an upper-middle-class economy.

President Mnangagwa was speaking on the sidelines of the 63RD Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo after his tour with King Mswati iii of Eswatini where he signaled that he was pleased with the presence of the King in Zimbabwe.

“His Majesty is here, 100 percent. People get excited by sanctions that is why they come here to see what happens under sanctions. Numbers are increasing and increasing, the Americans are here, the British are here, the European Union is here, what else would we want? Everybody is here so this engagement and re-engagement is bearing fruits,” he said.

President Mnangagwa stated that the quality of this year’s exhibitions is of high quality.

“The exhibits are better than last year; the quality is better than last year. The displays are fantastic and majestic. All the exhibitions we have seen are majestic. We are beyond already (achieving Vision 2030) I believe that we are going to achieve our vision with enthusiasm. I could see it in both our people and those who are exhibiting, I am so satisfied that we are in the same direction,” he said.

King Mswati (iii) who was last in the country close to 30 years ago, said there is a lot of growth and change that he has seen since his last visit.

“I must say when I was last here in 1995 there is a lot of change, a lot of development even in the city of Bulawayo, and here at the Trade Fair, the exhibitors who are here are quite a number than the last time I was here. I want to say well done to the people of Zimbabwe,” said King Mswati.

President Mnangagwa and King Mswati started their tour just after midday by visiting the UK government stand where he had a chat with dignitaries manning the exhibition. They made a stop at the EU stand where he was in conversation with Ambassador Jobst von Kirchmann.

The EU is exhibiting for the first time in Zimbabwe.

He made a brief stop at ZimTrade and also stopped at the US Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) a US Government health intervention for HIV and other diseases.

The leaders also visited the nation of Belarus’ exhibition and later toured ZANU-PF stand where they were given a thunderous welcome through song and dance. The King and President were also charmed by the giant Hot Plate Grill Restaurant exhibition before they moved to the Bulawayo Agricultural Society side to tour agricultural projects.

The President and King Mswati (iii) also took time to take pictures with children who are visiting the exhibition center before ending their tour at 1pm.

