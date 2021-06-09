US CDC lists Zimbabwe under low risk Covid-19 countries

The Sunday News

The United States Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has listed Zimbabwe under low-risk countries for Covid-19.

The travel health lists countries as follows:

  •   Level 4: COVID-19 Very High
  •   Level 3: COVID-19 High
  •   Level 2: COVID-19 Moderate
  •   Level 1: COVID-19 Low
  •   Level Unknown: COVID-19 Unknown

Zimbabwe is listed under low with the advice being: Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel to these destinations.

eSwatini, Mozambique and Malawi are the other countries from the region to get that rating.

Zimbabwe has had largely controlled infection rate over the last months. Its vaccination programme has seen over one million doses handed out. Just under 700,000 have received at least one dosage. -3-mob.com

