Woman suspected to be a witch busted in Luveve

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

IN a rather bizarre incident, a raggedy unidentified, eerie one eyed, long nailed woman, suspected to be a witch, is said to have been bust three times in different houses on an alleged witching expedition in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the dead of the night, until she was finally cornered at her last port, where residents had to be called to witness the rather uncanny discovery. Residents claim she had bloody beads tied around her waist, as well as her wrists.

Police had to be called to cool tempers before a mob that was baying for her blood could mete out mob justice.

Bulawayo Provincial deputy spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed having received a report of that nature, saying the woman according to investigating officers appeared to be mentally challenged.

“There is a woman who was found in a house in Luveve suburb but she appears to be mentally challenged. She is at the police station and officers are looking into the issue. At the moment no further details can be given as her speech is somewhat impaired,” he said.

A Sunday News crew interviewed the families with homes the suspected witch wandered into.

Scared out of their wits, they all said they were failing to comprehend how she had managed to enter their locked houses, concluding that the she may have been left behind by her witching counterparts.

“It was around 1:30am when I heard my ailing sister screaming from the lounge, where she sleeps. I went to investigate and found this sinister looking woman seated besides her gnarling. I asked her who she was and what she wanted in our home? I asked her how she had gained access into our house as all the doors and windows were locked. She responded by saying she had gained entry into the house with a rope, which she was flying on. That is when I chased her out and checked on the windows and doors, which were still locked,” said a Mr Dlamini.

A woman in the same neighbourhood alleged that they felt a chilling presence in the house in the dead of the night, which was greeted by a scream from her daughter’s bedroom.

“We just felt a blood curling presence in the house and within moments our daughter was screaming in her bedroom. We rushed to investigate to discover this creepy looking woman in her bed, under her blankets. We chased her out and informed other neighbours,” said a woman who requested anonymity.

At around 5:45am at a nearby house the same woman was discovered allegedly sprawled on a sofa.

“I don’t know how she came into the house, I had woken up to heat water for the kids to bath for school. The doors were locked and the windows were shut. I had to use the window to go out to seek help. Upon our return that is when neighbours gathered to investigate. Upon interrogating her she said she was traveling with 10 other people. She spoke in different languages, English, Shona, Ndebele, Xhosa and I think the other was a dialect from Manicaland,” said Ms Mellisa Pilime.

The family had to seek divine intervention and called a pastor to cleanse the house of any evil presence.