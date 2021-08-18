Zimbabwe face Senegal in Africa Cup of Nations opening fixture

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been drawn to face Senegal in their group B opening fixture at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Malawi and Guinea are the other opponents for Zimbabwe in the group stage of next year’s tournament.

In the draw conducted on Tuesday in the host nation of Cameroon, the Warriors came out as B2 while the Lions of Teranga were drawn as B1, which means the two will collide in group B’s opening match scheduled for 10 January 2022 at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam. Zimbabwe face Malawi on 14 January 2022 at Kouekong Stadium before they meet Guinea at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Cameroon’s capital city Yaoundé on 18 January.

Senegal reached the final of the 2019 Afcon held in Egypt and lost 1-0 to Algeria.

Zimbabwe will be making their third appearance in a row at the Afcon and it is the fifth time that they will be taking part in the tournament.

The Warriors have never gone beyond the group stage in all their five appearances at the Afcon.

Africa Cup of Nations full draw

Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde

Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Group C: Ghana, Comoros, Gabon, Morocco

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau

Group E: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire

Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia

