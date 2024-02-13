Zimbabwean financial services firm Bard Santner expands to New York’s financial hub

Sunday News Reporter

A Zimbabwean financial services firm Bard Santner Inc has spread its wings and opened an office at the world’s biggest financial hub, New York in America to tap into capital, investment, and transaction opportunities offshore.

Bard Santner opened its New York office last week on the 85th floor of One World Trade Center. Speaking after meeting investors at the company’s new offices at One World Trade Center, Bard Santner Inc. Chief Executive Mr Senziwani Sikhosana said they were ready for the world stage.

“We decided to come here because our economies in SADC have significant growth opportunities for global capital. Given that reality, our view is that we must have a presence in the financial hubs of global capital, which includes New York, Shanghai, London, and so on. Of course, in the region, we are already in Johannesburg. This is an exciting time for us, especially considering that the US has the world’s largest venture capital market. Naturally, we are eager to tap into this vast potential. The ultimate goal is to become the preferred partner for companies and other organisations operating in the dynamic and rapidly evolving SADC marketplace.”

Mr Sikhosana said Bard Santner is well-placed in the region and overseas to offer channels for capital movements and investment.

“As we move to offer capital inflows into the region through new channels, we are cognisant of the gaps that exist in local capital markets in Africa, especially in Southern Africa. Most of the big deals are structured and closed outside the continent; with the majority if not all done in the US, Europe or China. This is not by chance though. Structuring such big investment transactions for different companies, big, small or start-ups, operating in different and multiple countries requires an interplay of advanced finance and legal expertise, and an understanding of the relevant macro-economic environments, as well as mature capital markets that facilitate efficient execution of the deals and flow of funds.

“Capital markets in most countries across Africa and in the region are still at their nascent stages of growth; and this explains why most big investment deals are negotiated, structured, and closed outside the continent. In addition, the financial services sector in most countries in Africa is not sufficiently capitalised to take on large investment deals locally. As a result, there has been syndication of deals with global partners.”

In April 2023, Bard Santner mobilised Zimbabwean capital market players and executives of Victoria Falls Stock Exchange-listed companies to an investors’ conference in London. Executives from corporate giants which included Innscor Africa, Karo Platinum, Caledonia Mining Limited, and Seedco Group attended the conference which was held at the London Stock Exchange where the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Prof Mthuli Ncube gave the keynote address.

“We are very encouraged by the support and feedback from our corporate clients, both local and regional. This makes us confident that our venture into New York will help us unlock value for our clients, investors and economies at large, while presenting a fresh portfolio of assets to the world,” said Mr Sikhosana.

Working with partners in the region, Bard Santner also advises its clients and investors on risk management to ensure that companies and investors’ overall business strategies are sound. It helps enterprises mitigate the impact of uncertainty on business performance by tailoring reports to focus on specific issues for a country or region.

“In collaboration with partners, we also gather market intelligence and develop models and dashboards to synthesise data into business-relevant metrics and design programmes in which our reports are used as the foundation for extensive client marketing and media activity. Using our suite of models, we are able to provide forecasts through our own researched assumptions for critical variables such as fuel prices, interest and exchange rates, and government policy. We can also develop forecasts for the metrics that drive companies’ decision-making and performances.”

Mr Sikhosana also said Bard Santner helps clients focus on the drivers of risk and ensure awareness of political, country and economic risks which underpin companies’ ability to protect value and mitigate shocks.

“We do in-house political and macro-economic risk analysis in the market but also work with partners to do those assessments. Whether companies need consulting on a particular project, or longer-term strategic analytical and forecasting resources, we can respond to enquiries and requirements face-to-face or online.”

While there are business challenges in the region, the tide is turning in Africa through the establishment of international financial centres in strategic cities across the continent.

Among the leading financial centres in Africa, there is Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa, Port Louis in Mauritius, Casablanca in Morocco, Nairobi in Kenya, Lagos in Nigeria and Kigali in Rwanda, as well as the nascent Victoria Falls financial services centre.

The strategic location of these financial centres covers the southern, northern, eastern and western regions of the continent.

“We pay close attention to activities in these financial centres making us well-placed and ready to handle deals, investments and transactions. The addition of our New York office to the firm’s global networks makes management of portfolios much easier,” added Mr Sikhosana.

The company has banking relationships with J.P. Morgan and Citibank. The networks not only provide financial benefits to Bard Santner, but also strategic advantages for its New York operations, especially in facilitating investment and financial transactions. Through these linkages, Bard Santner gains deeper access to investment opportunities and innovative financial tools, further supporting its offshore expansion drive.

Bard Santner has interests in asset management, wealth management, corporate finance, remittances, and commodity trading. It plans to venture into commodity trading from Asian countries and also provide advisory services from the New York office. The advisory will focus on helping businesses in the Southern African Development Community region to raise capital and facilitate investment. Bard Santner is chaired by Mauritian-based Vino Bussawah, with four Zimbabwean directors. The firm has a presence in Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Mauritius. With its deep understanding of local markets and expertise in financial management, Bard Santner has positioned itself well to offer customised solutions to businesses looking to expand and attract investors into the region. By leveraging its extensive networks and partnerships, Bard Santner effectively taps into emerging markets, consistently staying ahead of the competition curve.