ZITF postponed

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) company has further postponed this year’s trade showcase in line with level four national lockdown.

This year’s edition was set for August 23 to 25 but according to a statement from the ZITF board chairperson, Mr Busisa Moyo the exhibition is now set for 21 to 24 September.

“Following the extension of the national Level 4 lockdown announced by His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe Cde E.D. Mnangagwa last week, the ZITF Company Board and Management wishes to officially advise all stakeholders : ZITF 2021 edition has been postponed to 21 to 24 September 2021,” said Mr Moyo.

Last week ZITF management had said only fully vaccinated exhibitors with Covid-19 PCR certificates obtained within 48 hours would be admitted in this year’s edition.