BCC announces citywide water cuts

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council on Thursday announced that the city will face varied water interruption periods, of up to four days, over the next few weeks as the local authority is experiencing reduced raw water deliveries to one of its main reservoirs due to a burst.

In a notice posted by the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube the local authority revealed that areas that are fed by Criterion Clear Water Reservoir, 6J, Riffle Range, Magwegwe and Hillside Reservoirs will endure 48 hour water shedding programme from 15 to 21 July and another from 17 to 21 August 2022.

“The introduction of an emergency 48 hour shedding programme for all areas fed from the Criterion Clear water reservoir, 6J, Riffle Range, Magwegwe and Hillside reservoirs as from the 15 July 2022 to 21 July 2022.

“This is a consequence of the reduced raw water deliveries to Criterion Water Treatment plant due a burst that occurred on one of the major raw water lines (the Flowserve pipeline) from Ncema (Esigodini) to Criterion (Burnside) council technical staff is currently working to repair the burst and bring back online the affected pipeline,” reads the notice.

A four-day water shedding programme has also been introduced in areas fed from Tuli Reservior from 17 to 21 July as a result of a scheduled shutdown under Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP G01/3) that will affect both clear and raw water pumping from Ncema.

“The public is also advised that there will be another scheduled shutdown from 17 August 2022 to 21 August 2022 and the shedding regime and a 4 day shedding for Tuli fed areas from 17 August 2022 to 21 August 2022 will also apply during that period,” reads the notice.

According to the notice, in Barbourfields, Mzilikazi, Nguboyenja, Makokoba, Cowdray Park, Gwabalanda, Emakhandeni, Bellevue, Newton West, West Somerton, Montrose, Southwold, Sizinda, Tshabalala, Nkulumane 1-12 & Nketa 6,7 and 8, Mpopoma South, Hillside, South riding, Fourwinds, Morningside, Barham Green, Greenhill, Mqabuko heights, Old Pelandaba, Iminyela and Burnside water will go on Thursday at 7.30am coming back on Saturday at 7.30am.

In Harrisvale, Trenance, Richmond, Sauerstown, Nketa 9, Emganwini, Pumula South Phase 1 and 2 , Old Pumula A, B and C, Pelandaba West (Hawkflight), Old Magwegwe, New Magwegwe, Magwegwe North, Magwegwe West, Mabutweni, Matshobane, Njube, Luveve and Mpopoma the shedding will be from Saturday 7.30 am to Monday at 730am.

In Ilanda, Romney Park, Paddonhurst. Bradfield, Tegela, Emhlangeni, Northend and Sunnyside the shedding schedule will be from Thursday to Saturday while in Pumula North, Pumula East, Pumula South Phase 3, Pelandaba West (Glendening), Cowdray Park (Hlalani Kuhle – Hawkflight), Entumbane, Lobengula and Khami the shedding period will be from Tuesday 7.30am to Thursday 7.30am.

In Lochview, Sunninghill, Marlands, Glencoe, Riverside, Waterford, Manningdale, Willsgrove, Buenavista, Douglasdale, Fortunes gate, Selborne Park, Matsheumhlope, Esigodini, Imbizo Barracks, Parklands, Khumalo, Queenspark, Suburbs, Mahatshula, Woodville, Kingsdale and Killarney.