BCC to act on dilapidated, abandoned buildings

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has condemned 51 buildings in its Central Business District (CBD), which are in a poor state and considered abandoned, dilapidated or derelict.

Over the years, a number of buildings in the city have been abandoned by their owners, some going unoccupied for a number of years.

According to a council report, the local authority had since identified 51 buildings in the city, with the property owners being given notices to address the identified problems.

“In a recent exercise conducted by the Department, about 51 buildings in the city centre that were in a poor state and considered abandoned, dilapidated or derelict had been identified. As per Statutory obligations notices had been issued to these properties and despite the efforts, very little progress had been achieved so far in terms of compliance.

“Council had latitude in terms of statutory provisions to carry out such operations to remove the offending danger or nuisance to the public at the cost of the landlord. This avenue had not been effectively pursued in the city in view of lack of specific resources that were required to undertake this costly work that is clearing the sites and effecting demolitions and making good the site,” reads the report.

The local authority noted that out of the 51 condemned buildings, four are being attended to while work was in progress in two. Three have been attended to fully. There are three which are in the process of being charged penalties. The rest are on second notice.

BCC has the authority to repossess such properties as guided by the Titles Registration and Derelict Lands Act (chapter 20:20).

The Act states that; “Persons having claim on derelict land may apply to High Court or other public body upon immovable property in Zimbabwe and such property is abandoned, deserted, derelict, and the owner thereof cannot be found, it shall be lawful for the person or body claiming such rate or assessment to apply to the High Court, stating the amount claimed to be due and the grounds applying for relief under this Act.”