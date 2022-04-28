Byo mayor mourns Chigubu

BULAWAYO mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni has said the city’s creative sector will never be the same again following the passing of comedian Clive Chigubu.

Chigubu passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning following a battle with Diffuse Large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), a type of cancer.

In his condolence message, Mguni said in Chigubu, Bulawayo had lost a talented and illustrious son.

“Our greatest sympathy goes to the Chigubu family, the arts industry, Bulawayo, and the nation at large. We mourn and celebrate the life of the talented and illustrious son of the City of Kings.

“The City is bereft of the talent lost especially in the Comedy industry. Chigubu also known for his catch phrase Yeee Yeee will be solely missed. The city’s creative arts sector is poor without him,” he said.

