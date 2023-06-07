Cabinet approves Parks and Wildlife Amendment Bill

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

CABINET has approved the Parks and Wildlife Amendment Bill, 2023 which will see the broadening the scope of the Parks Act through harmonising the Act with wildlife legislation and other properties received by the Government on behalf of the Parks and Wildlife Authority.

Presenting the post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services Minister and acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the amendment of the Bill has been necessitated by the need to broaden the scope of the Parks Act through harmonizing the Act with all other wildlife legislation and including other properties that were acquired by Government on behalf of the Parks and Wildlife Authority.

“The Bill will also provide for the sustainable utilisation, sustainable development, the precautionary principle, community participation, access and benefit-sharing and to take into cognisance regional and international instruments on wildlife,” he said.

“The Amendment Bill will repeal the Quelea (Control) Act (Chapter 19:10), and the Trapping of Animals Act (Control) (Chapter20:21) and to align the Act to the Constitution.The Bill will provide for the creation of a Human-Wildlife Conflict Relief Fund which will offer some monetary relief to victims of human-wildlife conflict,” said Dr Muswere.