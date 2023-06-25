Chapungu Queens Win Big

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

CHAPUNGU Queens leap frogged Black Rhinos Queens to third place after demolishing Black Mambas Queens 8-0 at Morris Depot, yesterday.

The Gweru based Airforce of Zimbabwe side piled pressure on table toppers Harare City Queens, who had their match against MSU postponed.

Black Rhinos Queens surrendered second spot after they lost 2-1 to Platinum Royals, which also meant that the Zvishavane based side took a step towards the chasing pack on the log.

Chipembere Queens will be disappointed by failing to take maximum points at home, after being held by bottom club Conduit Soccer Academy at home.

THE Harare derby between Yadah Queens and Herentals Queens which was played at Yadah Grounds saw the visitors win 2-0.

Herentals now top the log.

Apart from the Harare City and MSU match, two other matches were also postponed, namely, Barrow Jets against Correctional Queens and Faith Drive Academy against Queen Lozikeyi.

Weekend Results:

Chipembere Queens 2-2 Conduit Soccer Academy; Maningi Queens 3-0 Shine Shine Queens

Black Mambas Queens 0-8 Chapungu Queens; Black Rhinos Queens 1-2 Platinum Royals

Yadah Queens 0-2 Herentals Queens; Borrow Jets vs Correctional Queens pp

Harare City Queens vs MSU Queens pp; Faithdrive Academy vs Queen Lozikeyi pp