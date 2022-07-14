Chatara sidelined after suffering collarbone fracture

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe pace spearhead Tendai Chatara has been ruled out of the team’s remaining matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 in Bulawayo after he suffered a collarbone fracture on Tuesday.

The experienced bowler sustained the injury when he landed on his right shoulder while fielding during the group match against Jersey. Zimbabwe won that match by 23 runs to book their place in the semifinals to be played on Friday.

An orthopedic specialist has recommended surgical intervention to deal with the right clavicle fracture, which will see Chatara being sidelined from action for at least two months.

Tony Munyonga has been called up as his replacement in Zimbabwe’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022.

Zimbabwe will face the United States of America in a Group A decider at Queens Sports Club on Thursday afternoon, although both teams are already through to the semi-finals scheduled for Friday. The winner of that match will top the group.

Chatara’s place in the playing eleven is likely to be taken up by left arm seamer Richard Ngarava.

The teams that make it into the final, set for Sunday, will clinch the two remaining spots at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia in October.

