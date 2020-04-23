Diaspora mourners to be quarantined

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter

THE Government will with immediate effect treat all bodies being repatriated into the country from South Africa for burial as contagious serve for those people that will have died due to injuries while mourners accompanying the dead will be quarantined for 21 days as a way of curbing the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a circular to all funeral parlours dated 21 April seen by the Sunday News, Zimbabwe’s Consul-General to South Africa, Mrs Melody Chaurura said the Ministry of Health and Child Care has directed that bodies of people coming from other countries that would have died from any ailment be treated as contagious.

“Please be advised that the Ministry of Health and Child Care of the Republic of Zimbabwe has directed as follows, with immediate effect: As a way of protecting the country against exposure to the deadly coronavirus: All bodies being repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial will be treated as contagious except in cases where the cause of death is road accident, murder or other body injuries,” read the statement.

Mrs Chaurura further said the mortal remains would also require clearance by the Ministry of Child Care using the usual clearance channels.

“Relatives accompanying the remains will be subjected to 21 days mandatory quarantine at the designated points before proceeding to the funeral (the same applies in cases where the body is transiting through Zimbabwe). Only the driver of the hearse is allowed to proceed to the final place of burial in Zimbabwe and is required to return back to South Africa immediately after burial. All funeral parlours are therefore required to comply with the directives,” she said.

