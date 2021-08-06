Durban to host Caf Women’s Champions League Cosafa qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DURBAN is the host city for the Confederation of African Football Women’s Champions League Cosafa qualifier from 26 August to 4 September.

The coastal city is home to the world-class Moses Mabhida Stadium and has previously successfully staged the men’s Cosafa Cup in 2019.

“We are delighted that Durban has shown its commitment to women’s football with the staging of our crucial TotalEnergies Caf Women’s Champions League Cosafa qualifier,” Cosafa general secretary Sue Destombes says.

Destombes said with the competition serving as a qualifier for the Caf Women’s Champions League, as Cosafa they are delighted to have secured Durban as a venue.

“This competition serves not only as an historic first club tournament for Cosafa but is also the qualifier for the inaugural TotalEnergies Caf Women’s Champions League that will be staged in Cairo later this year. Our plans for a Cosafa Women’s Champions League have been long in the making and we are delighted to have found such world-class host as Durban for us to launch this new era in our football,’’ she said.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation, Hlengiwe Mavimbela, says the timing of the competition is perfect.

“What makes this more exciting is that the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers are taking place during Women’s Month in South Africa, which puts a spotlight on the development of women in sports. “In honour of our freedom fighter, Mama Charlotte Maxeke, we are confident that Durban, KwaZulu-Natal will host a well-organised and exciting tournament. I wish all participating teams the best of luck,’’ Mavimbela said.

Zimbabwe will be represented in the tournament by the Black Rhinos Queens.

@Mdawini_29