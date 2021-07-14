Ekusileni hospital 90% complete

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

EKUSILENI hospital, whose reopening has been subject to a number of false starts, is now nearly complete, with 90 percent of the infrastructural work at the institution done.

Ekusileni was closed more than 15 years ago when its equipment was declared obsolete. The hospital, a brainchild of the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo, has experienced a number of false starts and numerous efforts to reopen it have failed.

Its premises are owned by the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) and it was opened in 2000 before it closed in 2001. Reporting on projects undertaken under the seventh 100 Day Cycle Programme, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the hospital was near completion.

“The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Hon. Paul Mavima reported that 442 ex-Wenela Mine workers were registered and tested for Pneumoconiosis between 31 May to 7 June, 2021. At Ekusileni Hospital, infrastructural works were 90 percent complete,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa also said that roofing of the North Wing of the Terminal building at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport was completed while 50km of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway had been rehabilitated.