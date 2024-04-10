Equipped Makerspace to benefit 1000 Bulawayo women tailors

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

MORE than 1000 women in the clothing and textile industry from Bulawayo are set to benefit annually from the makerspace that is being established at the Bulawayo SMEs centre in line with Government’s thrust to formalise the micro, small and medium enterprises businesses.

Briefing the media after Tuesday’s post cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minster Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Enterprises Development has seen various projects under its purview being implemented including the establishment of the makerspace.

“A makerspace for women in the clothing and textile industry is being established at the Bulawayo SMEs Centre. Through the makerspace, women in the textile industry in Bulawayo will access and use specialised equipment in the production of high-quality products. A total of 1000 women will benefit from the project annually,” said Dr Muswere.

He said, having realised the need to formalise the 3.4 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises operating in the country, the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Enterprises Development will facilitate the business registration of 100 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and 10 Community Groups.

“A total of 25 such enterprise have been successfully registered and registration certificates issued. The businesses are being drawn from Masvingo, Matabeleland North, Harare and Bulawayo Metropolitan provinces. On the other hand, the establishment of Savings and Credit District and Provincial Union Phase for Matabeleland North Province is underway.

“Savings and Credit Cooperatives enhance access to credit as well as promote financial inclusivity.” Said Dr Muswere.

Meanwhile reporting on the progress of the first 100-day cycle of the year 2024, Dr Muswere said under the ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, a total of eight projects were targeted under the thematic area of Environmental Protection, Climate Resilience and Natural Resources Management.

“Thatching of the Reception Centre and Gazebo at Diana’s Pools in Umzingwane, in Matabeleland South Province, has been completed, while construction of ablution facilities and kiosk at Mutemwa Religious Site is ongoing.

“The construction of tourism facilities, Tamarind Lodges, Nyanga District, in Manicaland Province is 50 percent complete, with the construction of 16 rooms to lintel level; while the ministry completed the conversion of additional ninety-nine Tropez Garden Flats into Lux Hotel Flats in Eastlea, in Harare surpassing its target of thirty-three Tropez,” said the Minister.

He further revealed that the construction of a Conference Room and Kitchen at the Mountain Lake Resort and Spa, in Nyanga, Manicaland Province had been completed as per the target, while construction of a Beauty Spa to window level is nearing completion.

“The construction of Waterfront Resort Development Project in Kariba, Mashonaland West Province, has also been completed while Dzimbabwe Lodge, in Kariba, Mashonaland West Province is nearing completion.

“The refurbishment of nine rooms and construction of seven rooms at the Travellers Rest Lodge, in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South is still ongoing. Government continues to prioritise tourism infrastructure development as the sector continues to grow,” said Dr Muswere.

@nyeve14