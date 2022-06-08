Fake ZACC officers on the prowl

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has issued a warning on a syndicate of criminals going around masquerading as their officers, taking bribes from cross-border bus crews in exchange for their purported freedom.

In a statement, ZACC said the six-man gang cornered a bus on Tuesday.

“On the 7th of June, a six-man gang using a white pick-up truck intercepted a Jasto Luxury Coaches bus traveling from South Africa between Harare and Beatrice. Claiming to be ZACC officers carrying out an anti-smuggling operation the gang demanded US$400 bribe which the bus crew paid,” read the statement.

ZACC further said they understood the same gang also stopped three more buses traveling from South Africa and forced them to pay US$100 in bribes.

The anti-graft body cautioned the public and bus crews that they do not collect bribes when executing their duties.

“We wish to advise cross-border bus crews and other members of the public that ZACC officers do not demand bribes when executing their duties. On the other hand, the bus crews and other members of the public must refuse to take bribes when asked to do so,” said ZACC.

ZACC advised members of the public that if they are approached by people purporting to be the body’s officials, they must demand positive identification or contact their offices if in doubt.