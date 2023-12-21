Family of late gospel artist Eric Moyo to update on funeral arrangements

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

THE family of the late gospel artiste, Eric Moyo, has said they will release a statement regarding the funeral details in due course.

Moyo passed away on Wednesday morning at the Port Elizabeth Hospital in Cape Town in South Africa.

While requesting privacy as they mourn their relative, the family said they will issue a statement regarding the memorial service, funeral, and burial arrangements later.

A relative, Mrs Sibongile Damasane, said with the death having occurred yesterday, they were requesting privacy and will be releasing a statement on the funeral proceedings.

As his death occurred far away from home, it may take some time for the body to be transported

Eric Moyo was reported to have succumbed to a brain bleed after collapsing on stage during a performance with Joyous Celebration.