Family of late gospel artist Eric Moyo to update on funeral arrangements

21 Dec, 2023 - 15:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Family of late gospel artist Eric Moyo to update on funeral arrangements

The Sunday News

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

THE family of the late gospel artiste, Eric Moyo, has said they will release a statement regarding the funeral details in due course.

Moyo passed away on Wednesday morning at the Port Elizabeth Hospital in Cape Town in South Africa.

While requesting privacy as they mourn their relative, the family said they will issue a statement regarding the memorial service, funeral, and burial arrangements later.

A relative, Mrs Sibongile Damasane, said with the death having occurred yesterday, they were requesting privacy and will be releasing a statement on the funeral proceedings.

As his death occurred far away from home, it may take some time for the body to be transported

Eric Moyo was reported to have succumbed to a brain bleed after collapsing on stage during a performance with Joyous Celebration.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting