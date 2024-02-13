Fastjet launches marketing campaign on promoting the hidden gems in the country

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

FASTJET Zimbabwe has announced the launch of a marketing campaign dubbed the Amazing Zimbabwe, which focuses on promoting the hidden gems of Zimbabwe.

Amazing Zimbabwe is a celebration and promotion of all things Zimbabwean, encompassing the country’s beauty, vibrant culture and rich heritage.

In a statement, Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesman, Mr Nunurai Ndawana said the campaign was centered on four unique pillars synonymous with Zimbabwe’s rich traditions, splendid heritage, iconic sites and great people.

“The Amazing Zimbabwe campaign embodies the essence of Zimbabwe and our commitment to the continuous promotion of air connectivity in our beloved country.

“This campaign is tailored to showcase Zimbabwe’s great assets including some of those that often may not get the attention they deserve. It will be a wide-reaching showcase of many a splendor,” he said.

He said Fastjet continues to deliver a compelling message of an Amazing Zimbabwe throughout their flight network, while the award-winning airline’s commitment to travellers is an assurance of a memorable experience in Zimbabwe, uncovering hidden gems and great discoveries.