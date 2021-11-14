First Lady brings nationwide Christmas cheer

Harare Bureau

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa through her Angel of Hope Foundation yesterday distributed an assortment of groceries as early Christmas gifts to the less privileged members of communities who will be identified by Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in seven provinces.

Three provinces — Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South — received their share of goodies during the First Lady’s educative sessions with members of the communities last week.

The Christmas donation is part of Amai Mnangagwa’s efforts to ensure everyone has access to food. The consignment comprised rice, cooking oil, maize meal, sugar and drinks among other goodies. They were given to Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, who will ensure the food reaches the intended beneficiaries.

One of the aims of Angel of Hope Foundation is to see to it that the vulnerable in the communities are accorded help, thus not leaving anyone behind. So passionate about the welfare of vulnerable communities is the mother of the nation that she has been working with her foundation’s partners and well-wishers mobilising resources for their benefit.

Amai Mnangagwa is a hands-on person with a giving heart such that through her Foundation, her efforts are changing the lives of ordinary people in communities.

The donation to the provinces by the First Lady will go a long way in assisting disadvantaged groups as it also comes at a time when most people, especially less privileged, have been priced out by unscrupulous businesspeople who wantonly increase the prices of their goods and services.

Speaking separately, the recipient Ministers of State thanked the First Lady for the bountiful donations.

Matabeleland North Province, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo applauded the First Lady for her generous gesture to the vulnerable and described it as an early Christmas present.

“I want to thank our Mother of the Nation for the great work which she is doing in all our 10 provinces. Now she gave us an early Christmas Box for our vulnerable people. As Matabeleland North we have received that donation for the vulnerable people.

We want to thank Amai, the First Lady for the great work which she is doing every time and the support she gives us as a province almost every time. We want to thank her and her Angel of Hope Foundation,” he said.

Manicaland Province Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Nokuthula Matsikenyere said the donation came at the appropriate time.

“As a province we are thankful for the donation from the First Lady. Our Mother is truly a blessing to our entire country in general and the people of Manicaland in particular. We are going to make sure that the donations go to those who really deserve the assistance, that is the underpriviledged,” she said.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira said the First Lady’s donation will help the needy during difficult times.

“We would like to thank the First Lady for the gratitude she extends now and again and during the festive season, she does not forget the needy. She does not only stop there; she also inspires them to do better. She has supported many projects in our province and these projects are helping uplift people’s livelihoods.

These donations for Christmas will go a long way towards uplifting the needy and the downtrodden who will obviously feel that they have not been forgotten by the mother of the nation. We thank the First Lady for her compassionate love.”

Mashonaland East Province Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Apollonia Munzverengwi said the First Lady’s donations will ensure that everyone has a truly festive Christmas.

“As the Minister for Mashonaland East, we would like to thank the First Lady for remembering the needy in different parts of the country.

“At a time like this, everyone will be in the festive mood and we would like to thank our mother for helping to ensure that even the less privileged enjoy their Christmas. Our First Lady has always been there to shoulder all the needs of the vulnerable and assure them that they are not alone. We thank Amai for her love towards us,” she said.

Mashonaland Central Province Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Monica Mavhunga said: “We would like to extend our gratitude towards First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa for remembering the needy during Christmas season.

The First Lady said that we should give these presents to the less privileged in our communities. At a time like this such people have nowhere to run to in times of need, but with the First Lady on their side, this Christmas will be a happy one,” she said.