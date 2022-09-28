First Mkushi camp commander declared National Hero

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE first commander of the ZPRA Women Camp in Zambia, Mkushi during the armed struggle, Cde Highten Khuluma Nkomo commonly known as Billy Mzamo who died recently at his homestead in Gwanda District, has been declared a National Hero.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa said the National Hero status was conferred after noting Cde Nkomo’s contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe, loyalty to the Nation and unwavering membership to the revolutionary Party, Zanu-PF.

“I learnt with deep grief and sorrow the news of the passing on a fortnight ago of one of the pioneering Veterans of our War of Liberation, Cde Highten Nkomo, whose nom de guerre was Cde Billy Mazamo.

“Born to Zimbabwean parents who relocated to Zambia after being forced off their land in Tsholotsho by the settler regime, Cde Nkomo would never set foot in the then Rhodesia except as a freedom fighter. On behalf of Government, ZANU PF Party, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my sincere condolences to the Nkomo family following the loss of their loved one.” said the President.

Cde Nkomo was born of Zimbabwean immigrants on 12 January 1952 in Lusaka, Zambia. His father, a paternal cousin of the late Vice-President Dr Landa John Nkomo, had left their rural home in Tsholotsho District with his family to settle in Zambia.

Cde Nkomo grew up in the Chief Mungule area and attended schools in Kapopo and Mutakwa which were under the Zambian Central Province. As someone with roots in the then Rhodesia Cde Nkomo became interested in the Zimbabwean nationalist politics after coming across a lot of literature on the country’s armed struggle.

By then he was already active in the youth ranks of Kenneth Kaunda’s party, UNIP.

While in Form One in 1967 he left home for the Zimbabwe House in Lusaka in a bid to join the armed struggle but his father, Abraham Nkomo was not happy because he wanted him to pursue education so he reported the matter to the Zambian police.

Cde Nkomo’s father, armed with a shot gun, also confronted Cde Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo and a meeting was arranged at the Police Headquarters which was also attended by then Zambian Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Milner.

It was then decided that the then young Nkomo should go back home and continue with his education at a commercial college in Lusaka. However, the following year the determined Cde Nkomo disappeared again and that time his father did not make a follow-up. He then hooked up with other recruits at Luthuli Camp which housed both ANC and Zapu people.

It was there that he met comrades such as Ben Stewart, John Khanye, Stanley Gagisa, Cornelius, Busobenyoka, Base, Nzimande, Nzula, Tjaloba and Eddie Sigoge. After some time, they were moved to Chakwenga which was about 100km from Lusaka where the camp commander was Cde Albert Nxele while now Brigadier-General (Rtd) Ambrose Mutinhiri was the chief of staff.

From Chakwenga, Cde Nkomo and his colleagues were moved to Morogoro in Tanzania and that was in 1969 where they were joined by other recruits such as Brigadier-General (Rtd) Abel Mazinyane, Enoch Tshangane (the late Major-General Jevan Maseko), late national hero Colonel (Rtd) Masala Sibanda and Brigadier-General (Rtd) Tjile Nleya.

After completing training at Morogoro Cde Nkomo was sent for further training in the then Soviet Union where he specialised in military engineering. As a result of his military skills Cde Nkomo quickly caught the eye of his senior commanders who deployed him as an instructor before being promoted camp commander first for Nampundwe and then Mkushi in 1978.

He is survived by his wife, three children, a daughter and two sons as well as a grandchild.

Mourners are gathered at his homestead in Dengu area, Gwanda District.