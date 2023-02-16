Four years in jail for stoning fellow villager

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

A 42-year-old man from Lubimbi in Hwange was on Tuesday slapped with a six-year jail sentence for attempted murder which occurred last November.

The accused will however, serve an effective four years in jail after two years were conditionally suspended for five years. Elliot Ndlovu (42) who resides in Dungu village, Lubimbi appeared before regional magistrate Mr Mark Dzira facing one count of attempted murder after he hit Euphoria Ndlovu (24) with a stone.

The state represented by prosecutor Mr Mncedisi Dube said that on 8 November 2022 at around 6pm, the two met at Dungu grazing lands while searching for their herds of cattle for penning. Ndlovu approached the complainant accusing him of having incited their dogs to fight the previous day. The complainant denied the allegations and a misunderstanding degenerated into a fight.

The accused person picked a stone and hit the accused on the head once. The complainant fell on the ground and bled profusely, while Ndlovu fled the scene. The complainant was later taken to hospital and the matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person.

