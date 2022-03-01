Govt, civil servants sign salaries agreement

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Government and civil servants’ representatives on Monday signed an agreement endorsing a number steps that have been taken towards improving the working conditions of government employees.

This was revealed by Public Service Commission secretary, Ambassador Jonathan Wutaunashe in a press statement where he revealed that the signing of the agreement was a result of further concessions which Government has made to improve the welfare of its workers.

“The Apex Council, on behalf of public service workers’ unions and Government representatives, met in the National Joint Negotiation Council, where they negotiated and signed the agreement, the council also agreed that negotiations will continue to be conducted on a quarterly basis.

“Government remains committed to improving the conditions of service for all public servants and will do everything in its power to respond to their concerns in a spirit of mutual engagement, goodwill and realism,” said Amb Wutaunashe.

Among some of the concessions that have been agreed upon are a 20 percent review on gross emoluments backdated to 1 January 2022 and to be paid February 2022 pay date, continuation of payment of US$75 Covid-19 allowance for civil servants payable in hard currency with effect from 1 January 2022 and the introduction of US$100 salary to be paid in hard currency across the board with effect from 1 March 2022.

Furthermore, there has been the introduction of a housing loan guarantee scheme for home ownership for all civil servants, payment of advancement awards, with immediate effect, backdated to 2012 and subject to computations, improvement of the administration processes for Rebate of Duty on motor vehicles imported by civil servants and the payment of school fees for every teaching family for up to three biological children at a maximum of ZWL $20 000 per child per term.

Government has also committed to providing 34 000 housing units as institutional accommodation for teachers within and outside school premises over a period of five years and a special monthly facility to transport teachers in both rural and urban areas on pay date.

“The Public Service Commission also takes this opportunity to express its gratitude to all civil servants who have continued to diligently perform their duties during the processes of negotiation and engagement. Dialogue and engagement are the only way we can continue to find common ground for the greater good of Zimbabwe’s citizens,” said Amb Wutaunashe.